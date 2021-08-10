News State NSW News Woman charged over fatal shooting in NSW
Woman charged over fatal shooting in NSW

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was shot in a home in the NSW Southern Tablelands.

Emergency services were called to the home in the town of Murrumbateman, north-west of Canberra at about 10pm on Monday, following reports a man had been shot.

Police found a 52-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound.

A woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Yass Police Station and charged with murder.

The woman, who is known to the man, was refused bail and will appear at Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

-AAP

NSW
