NSW Police hunt anti-lockdown protesters

NSW Police have released further images as they continue to search for those involved in an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney two weeks ago.

Thousands of protesters – many of them unmasked and in defiance of social-distancing rules – marched in Sydney’s CBD on July 24 against the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 60 people have already been charged and remain before the courts. They include two men charged with committing an act of cruelty upon an animal after a police horse was allegedly punched during a violent confrontation.

On Friday, NSW Police appealed for information to identify a further nine people – eight men and a woman – who they believe may be able to assist investigators.

The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 50 and 60, of a slim build with shoulder-length grey-coloured hair. He was wearing round-frame glasses and a black jacket and pants at the time.

The second man is of a slim build, with a dark beard and bald head. He was wearing a navy-blue hooded jumper, white T-shirt, black tracksuit pants, and a navy-blue shoulder bag at the time.

The third man is described as having an olive complexion and distinctive dark coloured mullet-style haircut.

The fourth man depicted is of a medium build with short dark hair and was wearing a white T-shirt with the words ‘Los Angeles’ on the front with a black backpack at the time.

The fifth man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 20s, with short brown hair, and was wearing a grey shirt and shorts at the time.

The sixth man is depicted with tattoos on his right arm, has a brown beard and short brown hair. He was wearing a reddish-pink coloured shirt and white running shoes at the time.

The seventh man is of a slim build, and was wearing a black coloured T-shirt, sunglasses, sweater and pants at the time, with white earphones and a dark coloured hat.

The eighth man is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, with short dark hair and beard, and was wearing an olive-coloured shirt.

The woman is described as being of medium build with dyed orange shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a white top and black pants.

Police have also renewed their appeal for information about three men they would like to speak to and urge them to come forward to police.

One is a man depicted wearing a hat, sunglasses and what appears to be a purple scarf, with a grey/green-coloured jacket, dark jeans and grey shoes. He has a distinctive tattoo on his hand.

A second man who was wearing a black hat, scarf, pants and shoes with a grey jumper is again being urged to come forward, as is a third man depicted wearing a blue tracksuit and dark-coloured cap and shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.