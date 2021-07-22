Live

Police are searching for a man with blood on his face after a fatal shooting in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a unit on Darby Street, at Cooks Hill, at 12.45pm on Thursday, following reports of shots being fired.

They found a man inside the unit with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

Wayne Humphrey from the Newcastle City Police District said several people had reportedly been seen fleeing the scene. One, had “blood on his face”, he said.

“It’s important that if anyone saw a male and a female, the male with blood on his face, running away from Darby Street on the corner of Parkway Avenue, and we’re not sure which direction he’s gone yet, that they contact Crime Stoppers or Newcastle Police,” he said.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

The police investigation continues.

-with AAP