News State NSW News ‘Blood on his face’: Police hunt after deadly shooting
Updated:
Live

‘Blood on his face’: Police hunt after deadly shooting

newcastle shooting
Police say they found the man with a chest wound when they arrived at the unit. Photo: Google Maps
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Police are searching for a man with blood on his face after a fatal shooting in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a unit on Darby Street, at Cooks Hill, at 12.45pm on Thursday, following reports of shots being fired.

They found a man inside the unit with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

Wayne Humphrey from the Newcastle City Police District said several people had reportedly been seen fleeing the scene. One, had “blood on his face”, he said.

“It’s important that if anyone saw a male and a female, the male with blood on his face, running away from Darby Street on the corner of Parkway Avenue, and we’re not sure which direction he’s gone yet, that they contact Crime Stoppers or Newcastle Police,” he said.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

The police investigation continues.

-with AAP

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News

prince george eight
Sweet new snap for Prince George’s birthday
NSW COVID outbreak
‘Serious situation’: Premier’s warning as NSW’s daily COVID average tops 100
Michael Pascoe The New Daily
TND journalism recognised at 2021 Kennedy Awards
thomas markle sydney
Meghan Markle’s brother joins celebrity TV arrivals to Australia
scott morrison sorry
PM ‘sorry’ for issues plaguing vaccine program
qantas jobkeeper
Lockdowns a stand-down threat to Qantas staff