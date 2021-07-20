Live

NSW has confirmed 78 more local virus infections – as authorities confirm increasing testing is picking up many people who have the virus but no symptoms.

There were 63,000 COVID tests across NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirming a noticeable boost in the virus’ epicentre of Fairfield.

However, there is little improvement in the numbers of people who are infectious while in the community.

From Tuesday’s figures, at least 29 people were out and about for at least part of their infectious period. The isolation status of a further 12 remains under investigation.

A total of 1418 people have now been diagnosed with the virus since the outbreak began on June 16.

Ms Berejiklian said the effort of the community was making a difference.

“We’ve stabilised the virus,” she said.

“We wouldn’t have thrown everything at it if we didn’t think we had a chance of crushing it and I know that if we all work together we can quash it.

“That 78 number would have been much, much higher had people not been doing the right thing.”

Ms Berejiklian particularly urged residents in the Canterbury-Bankstown LGA, Hurstville and Kogarah areas to come forward for testing.

She described Tuesday’s COVID numbers as a “pleasing drop” – after four days with daily figures hovering around 100 – but said too much transmission of the virus was still happening in workplaces.

Under a current public health order, every employer across NSW must require staff to work from home unless it is not possible.

Residents of Fairfield, Canterbury Bankstown and Liverpool cannot leave their local government areas unless they are an authorised worker. Fairfield residents who leave for work must be tested for the virus every three days, even if they do not have symptoms.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said high testing numbers needed to be sustained across NSW, but particularly in the hardest-hit areas.

