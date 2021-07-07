NSW Health apologises after students at elite school given COVID shots

NSW Health has apologised for an “error” that led to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being administered to boarders at a prestigious Sydney Catholic school.

More than 160 students St Joseph’s College received their first dose of the vaccine in May, despite it not being available for most students or the general public.

The school issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it approached Sydney Local Health District because the boys are boarders. Some of them come from rural communities, including remote Indigenous communities.

Sydney Local Health District chief executive Teresa Anderson on Tuesday said only Indigenous students – who are eligible – were supposed to be vaccinated.

“Through an error, the wider group of boarders in year 12, a total of 163 students, were also vaccinated,” she said.

“Sydney Local Health District apologises for this error.”

School principal Ross Tarlinton said students were administered the vaccine at a centre determined by NSW Health.

“The approval and administration of the vaccine was endorsed and managed by NSW Health through the Sydney Local Health District,” he said.

“Acknowledging that the college does not determine vaccination priority, it welcomed the opportunity to offer the vaccine for students given the approvals provided.”

In other NSW developments, the lockdown of greater Sydney and surrounds is expected to be extended as the state government buys more time to contain a virus outbreak that has spread to more than 300 people.

The two-week shutdown of five million residents of greater Sydney, Wollongong, Shellharbour, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains regions had been due to end midnight this Friday.

However, it is being widely reported that the NSW government’s crisis cabinet committee, which met on Tuesday, will extend the lockdown until 11.59pm on July 16.

The decision comes as the number of new cases who had spent time in the community while infectious continues to alarm health experts. They included seven of Tuesday’s 18 infections.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce the prolonged lockdown on Wednesday morning.

-with AAP