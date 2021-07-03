News State NSW News Boy, 15, killed as he helps struck drivers

Boy, 15, killed as he helps struck drivers

A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a truck. Photo: AAP
A teenage boy has died and three other people are in hospital after two cars collided and were then hit by a truck in central west NSW on Friday evening.

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a Toyota utility which crashed with a BMW on the Mitchell Highway at Orange.

He got out of the car and rendered assistance to the occupants of the BMW, but both cars were then struck by a prime mover truck.

The boy died at the scene.

The 17-year-old Toyota driver and the man and woman in the BMW, aged 72 and 71, were taken to Orange Hospital. Their condition is stable and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The 48-year-old truck driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Police are investigating the incident.

NSW
