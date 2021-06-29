News State NSW News Judge halts Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial

Judge halts Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial

ben roberts smith
Ben Roberts-Smith's legal team finished its case this week. Photo: AAP
The high-stakes defamation trial of war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith has been paused for at least a month due to Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Justice Anthony Besanko adjourned the case on Tuesday for mention in three weeks, with a view to the trial starting again one week later.

It comes after the Federal Court heard three weeks of evidence and Mr Roberts-Smith’s legal team closed his case on Monday.

The court has been told defence witnesses due to travel to Sydney would either be barred from returning home or endure quarantine impediments.

Mr Roberts-Smith is suing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Canberra Times and three journalists over reports published in 2018.

The Victoria Cross recipient denies allegations of unlawful killings in Afghanistan, bullying of his former soldier colleagues and domestic violence against his then-lover at a Canberra hotel.

-more to come

-ABC

Ben Roberts-Smith
