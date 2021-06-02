Teenager among 11 charged over violent home invasion, kidnapping

Ten men are facing court over the alleged violent kidnapping of a man that ended with a warehouse in Sydney’s south-west being set on fire during a police showdown.

NSW Police said officers were called about 3am on Tuesday to a home at Jersey Road in Bringelly after reports of a man had been abducted by a group of armed assailants.

Police were told a group of men forced their way into the home and assaulted a 61-year-old man before forcing a 37-year-old into a vehicle outside.

What followed by a dramatic police confrontation at an industrial warehouse at Marigold Street at Revesby where the victim was being held that afternoon.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis described the incident as “exceptionally dangerous”.

“It could’ve been more severe or even fatal due to the level of violence involved,” he said.

Heavily-armed tactical officers descended and surrounded the warehouse while negotiators attempted to secure the man’s release.

Detective Superintendent Koutsoufis said during the negotiations, the group set fire to the Revesby property, prompting firefighters to come and extinguish the blaze.

After the victim was released, tactical police arrested eight males aged between 16 and 37 years old.

Another three men – aged 30, 28 and 27 – were arrested after driving to the property.

Detective Superintendent Koutsoufis said investigations were early and ongoing, but the alleged abduction was targeted.

“At this point it does appear there are some organised crime and bikie related links to the incident,” he said.

Seven men has since been charged with an array of kidnapping and ransom offences, breaking and entering and tampering with evidence.

Another three men with principal in the second degree to take/detain in company with intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

They were all refused bail are scheduled to appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

The 16-year-old will appear at Parramatta’s Children’s Court.

Police said the younger victim sustained severe facial injuries and is under police guard at hospital.

The older man had minor injuries and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.