Police have offered a fresh lure for information about the murder of Sydney man Raymond Keam more than 34 years ago.

Keam’s body was found by a member of the public on the grass at the northern end of Alison Park at Randwick on January 13, 1987.

A post-mortem revealed the 43-year-old father died from severe head injuries but no one has been charged over his death.

In 1988, an inquest found Mr Keam died after being struck by a person or persons unknown.

At the time his killing was suspected of being a possible gay-hate murder.

‘Gay hate’ crimes were common across Sydney between 1970 and the early 1990s.

In 2019, police reviewed the case and a new investigation began.

The reward will be officially announced on Wednesday as part of a fresh appeal for anyone with information that may help detectives solve the crime to come forward.

