Eleven men arrested after alleged home invasion, kidnapping

Eleven men have been arrested at gunpoint in Sydney after a man was allegedly kidnapped in a home invasion.

NSW Police say a group of men – one armed with a firearm – allegedly forced their way into a house at Bringelly, in Sydney’s south-west, about 3am on Tuesday and confronted two male occupants, aged 37 and 61.

The older man was allegedly assaulted by the men, before the younger man was forced into a vehicle outside.

The older man suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shortly after, officers from the state’s robbery and serious crime squad were assisted by the tactical operations unit and police negotiators serious crime squad at an industrial warehouse in Revesby.

They established a perimeter and negotiated with those inside, before a 37-year-old Bringelly man was released into police custody.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his head and face. Officers later described the victim of the alleged kidnapping as “lucky”, and said he had been subjected to “severe” violence.

The Revesby building was then set on fire, before eight men were arrested by tactical police.

Three more men were arrested after arriving at the property in a vehicle while the negotiations were ongoing.

Fire and Rescue NSW remained on site late on Tuesday afternoon, working to extinguish the blaze.

The 11 arrested men were taken to Liverpool and Bankstown Police Stations, where charges are expected to be laid.

NSW Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.