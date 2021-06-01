News State NSW News Road workers injured, chaos after fiery highway crash
Updated:

truck-crash
Heavy machinery is on its way to break up the trucks so they can be removed. Photo: Twitter
Two road workers have been seriously injured after a semi-trailer crashed into their work zone on a NSW highway and burst into flames.

The accident happened on the southbound lanes of the M1 motorway at Kangy Angy in the Central Coast region about 3.45am early on Tuesday.

“Both men suffered serious injuries and have been taken to hospital for further treatment,” NSW Police said.

One man is in a serious condition and the other is believed to be stable.

The semi-trailer caught alight after crashing into the work zone and hitting two stationary vehicles.

The driver was able to free himself and escaped injury.

He was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Later on Tuesday morning, commuters heading into Sydney from the Central Coast were warned of major delays.

Police remained on the scene into peak hour, with southbound lanes of the M1 still closed between Sparks Road and Wyong Road. Diversions are in place.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-with AAP

NSW
