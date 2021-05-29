News State NSW News Five racehorses dead after NSW truck crash
Updated:

Five racehorses dead after NSW truck crash

Five horses were killed in the crash. Photo: Facebook/Mangoola Rural Fire Brigade NSW
Five racehorses involved in the Magic Millions sale in Queensland have died after a livestock truck crashed in the NSW Hunter region.

Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries when the truck crashed into a tree about 6.30am on Saturday on the Golden Highway near Jerry Plains, south of Muswellbrook.

Five horses being transported in the truck were killed.

The 62-year-old driver and a 59-year-old passenger were treated at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

The names of the racehorses have not yet been revealed.

