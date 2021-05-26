News State NSW News Pilot makes emergency landing on Sydney’s Collaroy Beach
Updated:

Pilot makes emergency landing on Sydney’s Collaroy Beach

Police at the scene of the plane landing at Collaroy on Sydney's northern beaches. Photo: Supplied
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

NSW Ambulance says a man and woman in their 40s have escaped “uninjured” after landing their light plane on a Sydney beach.

Paramedics are at Collaroy Beach assessing the pair after the pilot made an emergency landing on the sand about 2pm on Wednesday.

A beach buggy was trying to tow the plane off the beach later in the afternoon, but appeared to be bogged in the sand.

A spokesperson for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the pilot had to make a force landing after the aircraft experienced an engine issue.

As the plane is classified as a recreational aircraft the forced landing will be investigated by Recreational Aviation Australia.

The pilot was forced to make a quick landing due to engine issues. Photo: ABC News

The pilot told the media he did not want to be interviewed about the incident.

The plane is a Tecnam P2008. Photo: ABC News

Witness Don Cunningham was enjoying a coffee with his wife at the North Narrabeen Surf Club when they saw the plane coming in very low.

“I said ‘gee, that plane looks awfully low’… and there was no engine noise.

“I said ‘this looks pretty serious’ and we just watched and then, very gently it came down, down, down.

“It came a long way down the beach and it finally touched down here. It seemed to take forever to land and it came down properly because it didn’t flip or anything.”

Topics:

Sydney
Follow Us

Trending Now

Coronavirus vaccines would have helped spread COVID in Melbourne
Get vaccinated – or keep risking more COVID restrictions, experts warn
Feeling stressed in studies? Pat a dog.
Stressed from studying? Patting a dog boosts thinking and planning skills
Australia’s first tax on electric vehicle drivers passes in Victoria
Family of arrested journalist and girlfriend fear ‘torture’ as Belarus faces flight ban
Total lunar eclipse in Australia on May 26
How to watch Wednesday’s total lunar eclipse from Australia
Australia made week is being held for the first time
How many extra dollars a week would you spend to create 11,000 jobs?