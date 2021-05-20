NSW is accelerating its rollout of the Pfizer vaccination with 25 new sites as the state fast-approaches its one-millionth COVID-19 jab.

State health authorities said it had been regularly exceeding its target of 60,000 vaccination jabs per week, half of which were administered at its mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.

In a bid to reach its goal of 10 million jabs, the NSW government said 25 Pfizer sites across the state — 17 of which are located in regional NSW — are now taking bookings for people aged 40 to 49.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said another six Pfizer clinics would open progressively in June.

“The key outcome we want to achieve is as many vaccinated in the shortest amount of time as possible. We want to use up every dose we have,” she said during the announcement outside Westmead Hospital in Western Sydney, which is the country’s largest hospital complex.

“Every day we’re breaking records, but we need to do more to get that to 10 million jabs.

“I’m confident that as time goes on, we’ll get quicker and better at doing it — not just in the cities but in rural and remote NSW as well.”

The Premier said after the state announced people aged 40 to 49 would be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, more than 120,000 people had registered their expression of interest.

About 23,500 people have already booked a vaccine appointment at a NSW Health clinic.

The number of vaccine doses is also approaching the seven-figure mark, with 998,049 vaccines administered in NSW as of 8:00pm last night.

“I envisage we’ll get that millionth jab very soon,” the Premier said.

“Somewhere across the state [today], someone will be receiving the millionth jab.”

