Former NRL player Jamil Hopoate charged over $155m cocaine bust

Former NRL player Jamil Hopoate was arrested and charged at the weekend. Photo: AAP
Rugby league player Jamil Hopoate has been charged over the alleged importation of half a tonne of cocaine which police say has a street value of nearly $155 million.

The 26-year-old son of former Manly player John Hopoate and brother of Bulldogs player Will Hopoate was sacked from the Brisbane Broncos at the end of last year.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) said officers acted on intelligence information and intercepted the consignment which arrived in Sydney from the United Kingdom at the weekend.

NSW Police allege Hopoate was seen accessing a truck which contained the drugs yesterday morning at Botany, in south-east Sydney, before leaving in a car with a woman.

Officers claim they tried to intercept the car before it took off, leading them on a pursuit through nearby streets.

As police approached the van, they allege the female driver allegedly reversed at speed before Hopoate ran from the car, throwing a backpack into a nearby yard.

He was later arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply.

The 33-year-old woman from Collaroy was also arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply and a weapons offence.

The pair are due to face Central Local Court today.

After further investigation, a 28-year-old Minto man was arrested and also charged with large commercial drug supply.

He’s been refused bail to face Campelltown Local Court today.

NRL NSW
