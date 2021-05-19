Seventy witnesses are involved in the case of a man charged with slavery and sexual servitude offences, a Sydney court has heard.

Former ADF soldier James Davis was arrested in Armidale in March, accused by Australian Federal Police of manipulating a woman for a “cult” like purpose.

Mr Davis is charged with reducing a person to slavery, possessing a slave and causing a person to enter into or remain in servitude.

It is alleged he enslaved the woman in the eastern Sydney suburb of Maroubra between 2013 and 2015.

During a brief mention of the case at Central Local Court, a prosecutor requested a 12-week adjournment.

The court was told there were 70 witnesses involved in the matter and investigators will need to conduct forensic examinations, including on mobile telephones.

Magistrate Margaret Quinn said that was “rather a long time” and granted a 10-week adjournment to late July.

Mr Davis did not appear before the court.

Armidale Local Court has previously been told he had “done nothing wrong” and was living with multiple partners in “a consensual polyamorous relationship” which “may include BDSM”.

During an unsuccessful bail application in mid-March, his lawyer told the court the case was “very defendable”, as strange as it may be, and one of his partners was 17-weeks pregnant.

Mr Davis was a prison guard with Corrective Services between 2008 and 2014.

Police have previously said the alleged victim was subjected to ongoing physical, sexual and psychological abuse and degradation.

She was also allegedly engaged in unpaid prostitution under Mr Davis’s coercive control, as part of a “bondage lifestyle”.

Mr Davis refers to himself as the patriarch of a group known as the “House of Cadifor”, investigators have said.

During a search of his home outside of Armidale, police seized documents, phones, a camera and computers.

They said he was living there with six women who had signed “slavery contracts”.

The case returns to court on July 28.

