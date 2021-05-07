News State NSW News Man dead after north NSW boat accident

Man dead after north NSW boat accident

tullamarine dead family
A boat has overturned south of Yamba on the NSW north coast. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man has died and another has been taken to hospital after their boat capsized on the NSW north coast.

The boat overturned on Friday morning on the Sandon River, about 60km south of Yamba, and both men were thrown into the water.

One man swam to shore and transported to hospital with minor injuries but the other man, a 48-year-old, died at the scene after being pulled from the water, where members of the public conducted CPR in an effort to revive him.

NSW Police says it will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Trending Now

Stranded Australians could soon be repatriated from India, with quarantine at Howard Springs
Mother's Day questions
Madonna King: If I had the chance, this is what I’d ask my mum this Mother’s Day
Celebrity Apprentice Australia
Drama, disloyalty rule Celebrity Apprentice Australia, and the season hasn’t even started
What we know so far about this year’s federal budget
China relations
China relations in deep freeze as strategic dialogue suspended
No new local cases: NSW Premier ‘pleased’ with COVID-19 situation, but no virus link yet
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video