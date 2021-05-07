A man has died and another has been taken to hospital after their boat capsized on the NSW north coast.

The boat overturned on Friday morning on the Sandon River, about 60km south of Yamba, and both men were thrown into the water.

One man swam to shore and transported to hospital with minor injuries but the other man, a 48-year-old, died at the scene after being pulled from the water, where members of the public conducted CPR in an effort to revive him.

NSW Police says it will prepare a report for the Coroner.