A teenager has been stabbed in the stomach at a western Sydney high school and police say they are questioning a 14-year-old school boy about the attack. Photo: AAP
A 16-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital with stab wounds after an incident at a western Sydney high school.

Emergency services were called to the school in Glenwood about 1.15pm on Thursday.

Police say they found the male student with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.

He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

He remains in a stable condition.

A 14-year-old school boy was arrested at the scene and has been taken to Quakers Hill Police Station for questioning.

