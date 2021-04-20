Teacher admits sexual assault of 14-year-old student

A teacher has admitted to repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old high school student over a two-week period in western Sydney in 2020.

Monica Elizabeth Young, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault when she faced the Downing Centre on Tuesday morning.

She previously denied meeting up with the boy at various locations in June and July 2020.

Young pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault with the teenager in February 2021.

But that changed on Tuesday morning following talks between her barrister Margaret Cunneen SC and the crown prosecutor.

The court heard inquiries had been made into treatment options for Ms Young.

She is also accused of sending the boy a series of explicit messages over SnapChat.

CCTV footage was believed to show her moving the boy’s hand under a table towards her groin, a court previously heard.

Her lawyers previously argued that it did not show any sexual assault and that the vision was obscured by the table.

Young was first arrested at her home in Greenacre in July but was released on bail from Silverwater Prison under strict conditions in August.

She will face a sentencing hearing in June.

-ABC