‘Wasn’t a good look’: Dutton’s admission on twerking Navy dancers

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has instructed the chief of navy not to hire dance troupes for official events.

The unlikely ruling came after controversy sparked by a performance of a Sydney dance troupe at last week’s official commissioning ceremony for the HMAS Supply.

The choice of dancers raised eyebrows after the group twerked and performed other moves in front of the naval ship, during what is usually a fairly solemn event.

“It wasn’t a good look, it’s not going to happen again,” Mr Dutton told Nine on Friday.

“Great man, the chief of navy, but I’ve made very clear that won’t be happening again.”

Labor frontbencher Richard Marles said routine by dance troupe 101 Doll Squadron made his week.

“I knew that Peter Dutton was going to make a mark as defence minister, but legit I did not expect this,” he said.

“Our enemies and our foes out there are going to be twerking in their boots when they see this vision.”

Mr Dutton laughed off the controversy.

“It’s the element of surprise,” he said.

The inclusion wasn’t welcomed as warmly by many others though, with the dancers taking aim on Thursday at the ABC for its “creepy” filming and editing of their performance.

They said they were made to feel exploited and unsafe and accused the film crew of sexualising the performers for “their own gratification”.

They said their performance was filmed from angles the audience couldn’t see, and the editing made it deliberately look like they were performing to guests who, in actuality, hadn’t yet arrived.

“The 101 Doll Squadron members have been under personal attack on all media platforms since the weekend and we now feel unsafe. The media which purports to support women have been the most virulent,” the group said in a statement to media.

Governor-General David Hurley said video editing was “disappointing”, as his office made it clear he and Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan arrived after the performance.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also weighed in, calling the ABC’s editing “very disappointing”.

On Thursday, the national broadcaster issued a clarification, saying it had confirmed the governor-general and chief of navy arrived at the ceremony after 101 Doll Squadron’s performance.

“The video has been updated to reflect this,” it said.

The ABC also issued apologised to the governor-general and chief of navy – but not the dancers.

“The video should not have been edited in that way and the ABC apologises to the governor-general and the chief of navy, and to viewers, for this error,” the statement said.

-with AAP