Up to 10,000 to march in Sydney for Anzac Day

Sydney's Anzac Day march will return in 2021, after lockdown put paid to it last year.
A special exemption has been granted to allow up to 10,000 veterans and their descendants to march in Sydney on Anzac Day.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has issued an exemption for April 25 to allow the Sydney CBD Anzac Day march to proceed through the city and past the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park.

No decision has been announced on the number of spectators allowed.

NSW Health said it was working with RSL NSW to ensure Anzac Day commemorations are COVID-safe and meet public aspirations.

A COVID-19 plan will be implemented for all NSW Anzac Day marches, with participants checking in with the QR code system.

Up to 5000 people will be allowed to attend dawn services provided they are seated.

The dawn service at Sydney’s cenotaph in Martin Place will be ticketed.

All organisers of Anzac Day marches and services will have to comply with a COVID-19 Safety Plan for outdoor events.

In 2020, marches were cancelled with the country locked down because of the pandemic. Australians were encouraged to commemorate the occasion by standing with torches in their driveways at dawn.

