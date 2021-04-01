Desperate search for young boy missing in dense bush

A land and air search is underway for a non-communicative six-year-old boy, missing from a property in northern NSW since Wednesday afternoon.

Braxton Plant was last seen at his home on Wallangra Road, Wallangra, north of Inverell, about 4pm on Wednesday.

Police said Braxton, who has Down Syndrome, was playing with his brother and cousin outside in the mud and wasn’t wearing any clothes at the time.

Police, SES, family and community members spent the night searching to no avail.

“Police attended and conducted quite a significant search last night, but were unable to locate him,” New England Police District Commander, Detective Superintendent Steve Laksa said.

“We’re hopeful or hoping that he may have ducked away into some little hiding spot, whether it’s a cabin or somewhere in the house maybe.

“We’re hoping with the benefit of daylight we might be able to locate him.”

Polair has been deployed from Sydney with officers hopeful infrared technology will help them locate Braxton.

“Very sad and very heart-wrenching for the child’s mother at this stage and no doubt the brother and the cousin that were there at the time,” Superintendent Laksa said.

“It’s all hands on deck.”

Police have described the search area as “dense bushland” and said there were dams on the property.

“We’re hoping the child hasn’t gone near the water,” Superintendent Laksa said.

“Hopefully it isn’t tragic. There’s definitely hope there.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact New England Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-ABC