NSW ‘back to normal’ – but there’s a warning

As virus restrictions ease in NSW, people are being urged to maintain COVID-safe practices while Brisbane deals with a cluster.

More than 20,000 people have been contacted by NSW Health after recent COVID-19 cases in Queensland, and nine have been deemed close contacts.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said anyone who had been in any affected hot spots in Brisbane since March 11 should isolate for two weeks and get tested.

Health authorities were closely monitoring northern NSW, where there’s “lots of contact” between locals living and working in border towns, she said.

With the Easter holiday break just days away, Dr Chant said her main message was “we’re not out of COVID”.

“We are rolling out the vaccine but we have a long way to go before a significant portion of the population is protected,” she told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

Even though there had been an easing of restrictions, it was critical that everyone maintained COVID-safe practices, Dr Chant said.

She urged anyone with even slight symptoms to get tested and stressed the importance of checking in with the QR code when visiting any venue.

“It does assist us greatly if we have an infectious person who has attended that venue,” she said.

Meanwhile, restrictions on venues, dancing, singing and gatherings have significantly eased.

Masks are no longer mandatory anywhere in NSW, with commuters to decide for themselves if they need to wear one on public transport.

Big weddings and funerals are back with no limit on guest numbers, while dancing and singing is allowed in any environment.

There is no limit on the number of visitors allowed in homes, but a COVID-safe plan must be enacted if a gathering exceeds 100.

Up to 200 people are allowed at personal outdoor public gatherings, while entertainment venues can operate at 100 per cent seated capacity.

NSW COVID-19 rules eased on Monday