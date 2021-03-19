News State NSW News Residents evacuated as massive fire burns in south-west Sydney
Firefighters faced a confronting scene when they arrived at the burning factory early on Friday. Photo: NSW Fire and Rescue
More than 150 firefighters are on the scene of a large factory fire in Sydney’s south-west, with local residents being evacuated.

The factory on Hoxton Park Road in Prestons erupted about 5am on Friday, with the blaze spreading to other buildings and prompting the roof to collapse.

There is black smoke billowing from the factory.

There is reportedly brake fluid, insecticide and an LPG cylinder in the factory and nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Firefighters have reported “explosions and flying shrapnel” from the burning building.

Nearby traffic is also being diverted.

Police are on the scene and said no injuries have been reported so far. Two workers were among those evacuated/

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene at least until Friday afternoon.

-with AAP

