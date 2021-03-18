News State NSW News Stomach-churning video reveals horrifying extent of Australia’s mice plague
Updated:

Stomach-churning video reveals horrifying extent of Australia’s mice plague

mice plague nsw
Dead mice at a property in Coonamble, in central west NSW, in February. Photo: AAP
Farmers and others in NSW rural communities are crying out for help to deal with an escalating mice plague that is threatening their health as well as the winter crop.

NSW Farmers is seeking urgent action from the state government as farmers in many parts of regional NSW report a drastic increase in mice populations.

The rodents are are decimating crops, destroying stored hay and invading silos, sheds and homes.

The stomach-churning extent of the problem is all too clearly illustrated in this video from NSW Young Farmers, posted to social media:

The rodents are also affecting human health impact, with the NSW Western Area Health Service reporting increased cases of leptospirosis as a result of mice in domestic dwellings.

NSW Farmers President James Jackson said grain growers held grave concerns about the winter crop planting season, which is due to start within weeks.

“Farmers need some more control options. We are requesting that an Emergency Use Permit be issued for zinc phosphide to treat seed,” Mr Jackson said on Wednesday.

“This will allow farmers to have their own grain professionally treated, removing the biosecurity risks posed by using foreign seed.

“It will also reduce the cost of sourcing sterilised or de-vitalised grain by farmers using their own treated seed to be sown for winter cropping.”

NSW Farmers also wants financial assistance through a small grants program.

“Mouse control is very costly. The severity of the current plague has resulted in the need for multiple aerial and ground bait applications in cropping regions,” Mr Jackson said.

“Potential options we are putting up include a rebate on rodenticide products or a subsidy for ground and aerial baiting. Action is needed now. This mice situation is only getting worse.”

Mice damage reports were flooding in from farmers and rural communities from the NSW north, south and central west.

-with AAP

NSW rural
