Girl, 5, killed after being hit by car in Sydney

The girl was walking with her mother when both were hit.
A five-year-old girl has died and her mother is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Sydney’s west.

NSW Police said the pair were walking on Rooty Hill Road North in Plumpton, when they were struck by a Toyota Tarago on Wednesday night.

The incident happened about 7.20pm.

The mother and daughter were taken to Westmead Hospital where the girl died.

The mother, 37, is in a serious but stable condition.

The driver was also taken to Westmead Hospital.

“The 64-year-old male driver was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing. He is currently assisting police with inquiries,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the incident.

Sydney
