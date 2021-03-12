News State NSW News Hundreds of fighting roosters seized in NSW raid

Hundreds of fighting roosters seized in NSW raid

roosters seized nsw
Metal spurs attached to a fighting cockerel found in a police search of a property in Catherine Field in south-western Sydney in December. Photo: NSW Police
Almost 550 roosters, chickens and cockerels have been seized as part of a cockfighting syndicate bust in south-west Sydney.

More than 30 men are facing charges over their alleged involvement in the “barbaric” cockfighting ring, which prompted NSW Police and the RSPCA to seize 71 birds in a December raid at Catherine Field.

They’ll next appear at Moss Vale Local Court on April 1.

Detectives subsequently raided a Horsley Park property on Thursday, alongside RSPCA inspectors, and located the additional fowl.

A man at the property was detained by police but released.

RSPCA inspectors are helping remove the animals from the property.

roosters seized sydney
More than 70 birds were seized from the Catherine Field property. Photo: NSW Police

In the December bust at Catherine Field, police allegedly found a designated cockfighting area, several large sheds containing the birds, as well as metal spikes, spurs and other cockfighting paraphernalia.

They also seized $107,170 and several electronic devices.

Several of the birds had to be taken into veterinary care for serious injuries.

Police believe it’s the first cockfighting ring to be shut down in about 20 years.

-AAP

