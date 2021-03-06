News State NSW News Four hospitalised after ‘freak’ horse accident at NSW showgrounds

Four hospitalised after ‘freak’ horse accident at NSW showgrounds

ambulance
Ambulance crews were called to the Lockhart Showground to treat multiple people. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Four people have been taken to hospital after a horse drawing a cart bolted in a “freak accident” at a showground in regional NSW.

Emergency services were called to the Lockhart Showground in the NSW Riverina region just after 11.30am on Saturday.

“It appears a horse pulling a cart has bolted with passengers on board and also ran into bystanders while out of control,” Inspector Eamon Purcell of NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

Two teenagers, a male and a female, were injured when they were thrown out of the cart.

A woman in her 20s was run over and a male in his 60s was also injured.

A nurse with 40 years of experience and an off-duty paramedic were on the scene, with Inspector Purcell describing their immediate aid as “invaluable”.

“A freak accident like this has the potential to cause serious injuries. Everyone was very lucky to have escaped relatively unharmed,” he said.

The four people with injuries were transported to Wagga Wagga Hospital in a stable condition after being treated at the scene.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Why Christian Porter and Scott Morrison are utterly wrong about the ‘rule of law’
Reframed Classics shows why some film and TV favourites would never get made today
Retail shakeup: Why that big David Jones or Myer near you might be on its way out
‘We’ll be calling that out’: ACCC puts petrol retailers on notice as motorists take hip pocket hit
With friends like these: Why teen bullies target those closest to them
Christian Porter scandal embroils Morrison government as new details emerge
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video