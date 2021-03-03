Liberal MP John Sidoti has resigned from the NSW ministry after being summonsed to appear before the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

ICAC has announced it will hold a public inquiry into Mr Sidoti and several property developments in his electorate.

ICAC will probe allegations Mr Sidoti improperly used his influence to advance developments around Five Dock, in Sydney’s inner-west, between 2011 and 2018.

Mr Sidoti stood aside as NSW sports minister in September 2019, after ICAC began investigating his property investments.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian said he had now quit the ministry.

“He has offered me his resignation from the ministry. It means that Dr (Geoff) Lee will continue to act in those portfolios,” she said Wednesday.”

He was referred to ICAC by Greens MP David Shoebridge, just hours after Ms Berejiklian announced a separate review into Mr Sidoti’s alleged dealings.

“I regard Mr Sidoti as a hardworking MP and Minister and note he has given strong assurances that he has acted appropriately at all times,” she said at the time.

“I believe the Secretary’s independent review is important to ensure there is ongoing public confidence in these matters.”

The two probes were sparked after Mr Sidoti fronted a fiery budget estimates hearing, where he was grilled over his investments and denied any wrongdoing.

ICAC is also investigating allegations Mr Sidoti failed to disclose several business and personal financial interests between 2011 and 2019.

When the ABC contacted his electorate office for comment, staff said they had not yet been told about the public hearings.

The public hearing will begin on March 29 and is expected to last four weeks.

