Singing and dancing will be allowed at gatherings after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

From 12.01am on Friday, NSW residents will be allowed up to 50 people at their home, up from 30 – the total number of visitors includes adults and children.

Ms Berejiklian urged people not to allow anybody into their home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

“Please be careful if you are taking up this opportunity,” she said.

“Make sure there is good ventilation, good distancing.”

The Premier also announced more freedom to move around at weddings.

Currently, only the wedding party – a maximum of 20 people – are permitted on the dance floor.

From Friday, up to 30 people – not just the bridal party – will be able to dance at weddings.

“Each guest will be able to dance, but only 30 at a time,” Ms Berejiklian said.

She said if “things continue to go well, we will re-evaluate” the 300 person cap for weddings in three weeks time.

Up to 50 people will also be allowed in gym classes, although the 4-square metre rule will still apply.

The cap on singers on choirs and congregations will also be raised to 30, but with caveats.

Ms Berejiklian said if congregations wanted to sing, they will need to wear masks and the place of worship will have to adhere to the 4-square metre rule.

The Premier also said barring any unexpected outbreaks, from March 17 patrons will be able to stand and drink indoors at pubs.

“These are a combination of very positive easing of restrictions and nearly there in terms of what burdens we are imposing on the community,” she said.

“But we are also at a critical stage of the pandemic.”

Health authorities had tightened rules in response to the Sydney northern beaches cluster in December and have already eased a number of restrictions.

Ms Berejiklian said there had been “enormous enthusiasm and positivity” around people receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

In NSW, in the first two days until 6.00pm on Tuesday night, more than 3200 were jabbed across three state-run hospitals.

Chief medical officer Kerry Chant said it was important the community maintained their vigilance.

“While we are putting incredible protections at our borders, and rolling out vaccine to our border workers and quarantine workers is the highest priority,” Dr Chant said.

“The risk of an event where we get that transmission is still ever-present.”

Wednesday marks the 38th consecutive day without any community transmissions in NSW.

-ABC