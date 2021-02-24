A provisional liquidator analysing the finances of missing Sydney businesswoman Melissa Caddick is calling for anyone with knowledge of her affairs and assets to come forward.

The 49-year-old hasn’t been seen since November, after the corporate watchdog raided her Dover Heights home.

ASIC alleges Ms Caddick was misappropriating investor funds through her financial services company, Maliver, and operating without a licence.

Bruce Gleeson, Principal at Jones Partners, was appointed a provisional liquidator late last year during the ongoing case in the Federal Court.

“We have been forensically reconstructing the financial affairs of Melissa Caddick and the company,” Mr Gleeson said in a statement.

“This has involved reviewing thousands of documents, interviewing and corresponding with various individuals including family members, a former employer, former employees and notably many investor creditors.”

This week, the court heard the receiver and provisional liquidator reports have been handed to ASIC and the court and run into “hundreds” of pages.

But the details and their findings cannot be published under an order by Justice Brigitte Markovic.

Investors will be handed redacted copies.

The court heard even though most clients invested with Maliver, the majority of the assets are in Ms Caddick’s name.