NSW, Queensland virus vaccinations to begin on Monday

COVID-19 frontline workers in NSW and Queensland will begin to be vaccinated against the virus from Monday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the Pfizer vaccine will be issued to frontline workers – such as those in the hotel quarantine system – from Monday, with 35,000 people to get the jab in the next three weeks.

It comes as the state records its 31st consecutive day without a locally-acquired COVID-19 case, as well as four cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Vaccinations will be issued at Westmead, Liverpool and Royal Prince Alfred hospitals in Sydney.

About 6500 staff work in the hotel quarantine system each week.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders are on track to get the coronavirus vaccine for the first time from Monday

However Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the rollout will be “very slow”.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Pfizer vaccine was due to be delivered to the Sunshine State over the weekend.

“The plan is for the first 100 vaccines of Pfizer to be given on the Gold Coast on Monday,” Ms Palasczuk said.

“Then we will be giving some vaccines to the PA [Princess Alexandra Hospital] on Wednesday and then Cairns on Friday.”

Frontline quarantine workers will be first in line to receive their vaccinations, including hotel quarantine workers.

“This is exciting news, it’s something I know everyone in Australia has been waiting for,” she said.

“It will start off very slowly.

“We will be inviting people to come to specific centres when we get more supply and of course [when] the AstraZeneca comes as well.

“No one needs to panic, or turn up anywhere.”

