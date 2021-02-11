News State NSW News Sydney skydiver survives failure of both parachutes
Updated:

Sydney skydiver survives failure of both parachutes

A skydiver is treated by paramedics. Photo: AAP
A skydiver has shattered limbs and suspected spinal injuries after both his parachutes failed, leaving him to plummet into a paddock on Sydney’s outskirts.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to the paddock in Wilton, southwest of Sydney, just before 2pm on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man was knocked unconscious by the impact, and has suspected injuries to his spine, pelvis and legs.

Paramedics assessed the man for internal injuries before rushing him to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.

But NSW Ambulance Inspector Sylvia Malecki says the skydiver is a lucky man.

“He was extremely lucky not to sustain more significant injuries upon landing,” she said.

“He should buy a lotto ticket.

“Considering the scare the man just had, he was in reasonably good spirits.”

-AAP

 

