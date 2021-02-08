News State NSW News ‘Very credible’: Police call for more witnesses to ‘baby in plastic’ at Sydney beach
Updated:

‘Very credible’: Police call for more witnesses to ‘baby in plastic’ at Sydney beach

baby search yarra bay
Police called off the search at Yarra Bay on Monday, after failing to find any trace of the baby. Photo: AAP
Emergency services have called off a search in south-eastern Sydney, failing to find a baby reportedly seen by several people floating in shallow water.

Police were called to Yarra Bay in La Perouse about 5pm on Sunday after three men who had spent the day at the beach with their families said they had seen the baby wrapped in a plastic bag.

Police Marine Area Command, Polair, NSW Ambulance and several rescue helicopters scoured the area but the search was suspended at 7.45pm due to poor visibility.

The search resumed at 7am on Monday, but had been called off by 2.30pm, after emergency services failed to find anything.

sydney baby search yarra bay
Superintendent Cramsie said police believed the men who said they say the baby had “acted in good faith”. Photo: AAP

Eastern Beaches Detective Superintendent Rohan Cramsie said there were no further witnesses but the trio had a “consistent version of events”.

“They did what they thought was right at the time,” he said.

Superintendent Cramsie said the men had acted in good faith.

“They did what they thought was right at the time, and that was to leave the item where it was and contact police, which enabled us to respond very quickly and take the significant actions we have done,” he said.

“The information they have provided seems very credible and that is why we are taking this so seriously.”

NSW Police have seen a video of the scene, but it was grainy and “very hard to decipher what may or may not be inside that bag”.

Even though the search has been wound back, police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“The smallest piece of information may assist us in conducting further investigations,” Superintendent Cramsie said.

-with AAP

Topics:

NSW Police
