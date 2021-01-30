As NSW records its 13th day without a local coronavirus transmission, the long-running border control spat between Premier Gladys Berejiklian and her Queensland counterpart remains.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday reacted with bemusement to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s suggestion JobKeeper should be extended to help the northern state’s struggling tourism industry.

It came a day after Ms Palaszczuk said 10,000 businesses in the state’s far north were on JobKeeper and needed help while international borders remain shut.

“The whole point NSW has been so strong on, keeping borders open, is to prevent exactly what the Queensland Premier is now complaining about,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“(Ms Palaszczuk) is now the victim of a policy she put in place herself.”

The Queensland Premier has pointed to a lack of international visitors rather than a domestic downturn.

However she indicated there will not be a blanket state border closure in the future after Queensland fully opens to NSW residents from Monday.

Meanwhile, NSW health authorities have urged more people to come forward for testing, saying the low numbers are of concern as restrictions ease across Greater Sydney.

Two cases of COVID-19 acquired overseas were reported in hotel quarantine following 10,504 tests reported to 8pm on Friday, compared with 11,897 reported the previous day.

Sydneysiders are now allowed to have 30 visitors in their homes, while 50 people can attend outdoor gatherings, including in yards.

Since Friday, 300 guests are allowed at weddings and funerals, while caps have been removed on corporate events, religious gatherings and hospitality venues. However, the “four square metre” rule still applies.

Masks are also no longer compulsory in shops, but people are still obliged to wear them on public transport, at religious gatherings, in gaming rooms, at hairdressers and beauticians and in public-facing hospitality jobs.

Fragments of the virus were recently detected in the sewerage network at Minto, Liverpool and Warriewood, with residents in the area being asked to closely monitor symptoms.

Elsewhere, border restrictions imposed by the ACT and Victoria on Greater Sydney have relaxed.

Tasmania and South Australia will relax their restrictions on Sunday.

Arrivals in Western Australia from NSW must still self-isolate for 14 days.

-AAP