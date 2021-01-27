NSW coronavirus restrictions set to be eased

NSW residents will learn today whether COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed after the state recorded more than a week of zero locally acquired cases.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has signalled an easing of restrictions by the end of the week.

“We’ll be having those discussions and getting the advice today. I’m hoping to make a announcement by the end of the week,” she told ABC TV before the weekly NSW crisis cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“People will look forward to welcoming more people into their homes and mask policy moving forward.”

She also indicated there would be concessions in the hospitality sector.

However, she indicated that masks would remain mandatory on public transport as the government encouraged workers to return to the office.

“People will feel safer if there’s masks on public transport,” she said.

At the moment masks are compulsory indoors in Greater Sydney, the Central Coast and Wollongong, while just five visitors are allowed in homes and a maximum of 30 people can gather outside.

NSW Health remains concerned about low testing numbers after just 7819 tests were done in the latest 24-hour period.

“Although NSW has had nine days without a diagnosed locally acquired case of COVID-19, the virus may still be circulating in the community and now is not the time to drop our guard,” NSW Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

NSW Health is also urging people in southwest Sydney to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after virus fragments were detected at the Liverpool waste treatment plant.

Elsewhere, Victoria has reached three weeks without any new local coronavirus cases.

There were two new cases in hotel quarantine and there are 31 active in the state.

Testing numbers are up slightly, with 13,612 results received in the 24 hours to midnight on Tuesday.

-with AAP