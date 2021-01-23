News State NSW News Body of man swept off Coffs Harbour breakwall found by his family
Updated:

Body of man swept off Coffs Harbour breakwall found by his family

The man's family members have been at the site of the breakwall helping with the search. Photo: ABC News/Claudia Jambor
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The family of a man who was swept off a breakwall on the NSW Mid-North Coast have found his body among rocks after a challenging two-day search.

The 20-year-old man was last seen walking on a breakwall at Coffs Harbour around 6:00pm on Thursday when a large wave struck.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Inspector Joanne Reid said family and friends spotted his body in between rocks at the south end of the breakwall at around 9:30am today.

An extensive rescue team had been searching a large area of the ocean since Thursday night but their efforts had been hampered by big seas and difficult weather conditions.

Police and other emergency services started a search for the man late Thursday. Photo: Supplied

Family friend Amina Ibrahim said the man’s mother was in a state of shock and had been in and out of consciousness since the body was found.

“The family is dying here because they are stressing so much … they haven’t slept,” she said.

Ms Ibrahim said it was disappointing family members were the ones who discovered the body and expressed frustrations about the police search.

Rescue teams had to suspend their search late Thursday night due to poor weather conditions battled hazardous surf yesterday.

ABC

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Trending Now

When should your child get a phone and how do you keep them safe online?
The Ferguson Report: After Trump, US reverts to normal levels of crazy
Superannuation funds shrug off the pandemic to deliver ‘tremendous’ results
Joe Biden
Out with the old: All the changes Joe Biden’s makeover has made to the Oval Office
Margaret Court looks on during a Tennis Hall of Fame ceremony on day nine of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Courting controversy: Backlash grows over Margaret Court’s Australia Day gong
‘Specially formulated’ foods for toddlers? Most of it is junk food, says new research
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video