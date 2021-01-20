News State NSW News Man charged over NSW mask refusal melee

Man charged over NSW mask refusal melee

muswellbrook triple fatality
A man failing to wear a mask at a Sydney metro station has allegedly fought with police and claimed his human rights were being impeded, prompting charges. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man has been charged after fighting with police at a Sydney metro station over what he allegedly considered his “human right” to eschew mask use.

The 72-year-old man was pulled up by police on Tuesday evening near Castle Hill Metro Station for not wearing a mask.

He allegedly became aggressive towards the two female officers, claimed his human rights were being violated and punched one officer several times.

The man was taken to Castle Hill Police Station and charged with failing to wear a mask, assaulting a police officer and intimidating police.

He was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said mask usage in cramped indoor spaces such as on public transport in Sydney is likely to stay, even after restrictions on gatherings and functions are eased.

This would help protect the city’s residents from COVID-19 transmission.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

‘Unbalanced assessment’: Australian experts debunk push to stop global 5G rollout
Symbols of hate: This is how to spot a right-wing, pro-Trump extremist
‘Only just beginning’: Donald Trump farewell speech fails to mention Joe Biden by name
Cities feel the pain as border bans hurt tourism. But could the Kiwis help?
Michael Pascoe: What Donald Trump, Teddy Roosevelt, and Craig Kelly have in common
The CCP claims Uyghurs are living a ‘free and normal’ life in the camps. Photo: Chinese TV
China guilty of Uyghur ‘genocide’, Trump team says in parting shot at Beijing
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video