Three dead in horror NSW Hunter collision

Three people are dead and one man is in a critical condition after two cars collided in the Upper Hunter, north of Sydney, on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bengalla Road about 9.30pm.

A NSW Police spokesperson said a ute and a Kia Carnival van collided head on.

The only occupant of the ute, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

The male driver and the female passenger in the Kia Carnival also died at the scene.

Another passenger in the Kia, a man in his 60s, was flown to the John Hunter hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He remains in a critical condition.

Police established a crime scene on Bengalla Road.

It was closed overnight, and on Monday morning the Rural Fire Service was still turning around drivers who were travelling on the busy thoroughfare.

The corridor is used by employees heading to Bengalla mine, but the RFS is advising workers to use an alternative route.