NSW health authorities have recorded one new locally acquired COVID-19 case in the 24 hours to 8:00pm last night and 11 new cases in hotel quarantine.

The case is a man in Western Sydney. Investigations into the source of infection are underway, but NSW Health believes it likely linked to the Berala cluster.

“It is very likely that COVID-19 is continuing to circulate in the community among people who have mild or no symptoms,” said NSW Health’s Chatu Yapa.

“It is vital that we pick up every case of COVID-19 if we are to prevent further community transmission, and the best way we have of doing this is maintaining high testing numbers.”

There were 14,457 tests in yesterday’s reporting period, down from 16,070 from the day before.

The latest case comes as other states flagged easing of restrictions in light of declining daily coronavirus cases, which was first triggered by the announcement of the northern beaches cluster a month ago.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews today announced Greater Brisbane would turn from a red to orange zone and said he hoped to do the same for parts of Greater Sydney in the coming days.

