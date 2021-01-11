Sydney hospital closes after patient’s positive virus test

A hospital in western Sydney is undergoing infection control cleaning after a positive COVID-19 case attended the emergency department.

The patient presented to the Mount Druitt hospital on Saturday and received their positive result on Sunday night.

They have since been transferred to Westmead Hospital.

The Mount Druitt emergency department has been closed for cleaning, with ambulances being diverted to nearby hospitals, including Blacktown Hospital.

The clean was expected to be completed by 9am Monday.

“Investigations are underway to assess potential close contacts, including staff and patients,” Western Sydney Local Health District said in a statement.

“Anyone determined to be at risk of possible exposure is being contacted by the Public Health Unit and health advice provided.”

It came as NSW health authorities said the next 14 days was critical for the state as it “mopped up” from two coronavirus outbreaks in greater Sydney.

Thousands of residents from the northern part of Sydney’s north beaches celebrated “freedom day” on Sunday after being stuck in lockdown since before Christmas.

But it wasn’t all good news, with NSW confirming three new coronavirus cases.

All are close contacts that contact tracers missed who were active in the community while infectious.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the cases were a reminder of the need to stay on high alert.

“The main threat has to some extent subsided, [but] we are still mopping up,” she said.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant echoed the Premier’s call, asking the community to keep testing rates high as health authorities sought out the remaining strands of the outbreaks.

“These next 14 days is going to be pivotal,” she said.

“We need to maintain those numbers well above the 25,000 that we’ve been achieving and sustain that for the next 14 days.”

Dr Chant said Sunday’s three new cases were only recently identified by contact tracers as close contacts.

“As you can imagine, people do their best in giving us a history of who attended their house or who they had contact with [but] there are always times where that fails,” she said.

Several new venues, including the Costco in Casula and Myer in Bankstown, have been declared potential exposure sites.

Late on Sunday, NSW Health also issued a health alert for Bankstown Central Shopping Centre for two separate days, as well as a Service NSW site in Bankstown and a Thai supermarket at Marrickville.

Anyone who visited these venues at specific times must get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

-with AAP