NSW residents are being warned to batten down the hatches with heavy rain and storms forecast toward the week’s end.

Heavy falls have already caused isolated flooding and have soaked catchment areas, particularly in the NSW mid-north and north coast, where more than 600mm of rain has fallen in the past month.

The NSW State Emergency Service has warned saturated catchments means rivers will be quick to rise with an increased risk of flash flooding.

SES volunteers responded to 371 requests for emergency storm and flood assistance across the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Central Coast as recent rain fell on already wet catchments.

A landslip cut off the Macleay community of Bellbrook, with NSW SES working with Kempsey Shire Council in the resupply of essential items to the town.

NSW SES incident controller Allan Budziarski praised the community in dealing with the recent storms and flooding.

“We would prefer to see no flood rescues occur, but to have only six last week across the North Coast given the number of road closures is a credit to affected communities who have assisted emergency services by not driving, riding or walking through flood water,” Mr Budziarski said.

Forecasters will monitor a possible coastal trough developing late next week, bringing the potential for further heavy rainfall, flash flooding and riverine flooding.

The NSW SES is recommending residents use the break in the weather to clean gutters, trim tree branches and secure items around yards and balconies.

Residents potentially isolated by creek and river rises have been urged to stock up on essential supplies.

