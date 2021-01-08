NSW has recorded four new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 which includes an earlier detected case in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The source of this infection remains under investigation.

Seven cases were also recorded in returned travellers from more than 26,000 tests in the 24-hour period to Thursday night.

One reported case is linked to the Croydon cluster and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The Croydon cluster now totals 11.

It comes after NSW recorded no locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period to Wednesday night.

The northern beaches case has prompted new alerts in a supermarket and discount chemist in the area.

They apply to anyone who shopped at Woolworths in Avalon at certain times between January 2 and January 6 and was at Chemist Warehouse for 15 minutes to 1.15pm in Avalon on January 3.

“Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must immediately get tested and self-isolate until you receive a negative result,” NSW Health said on Thursday night.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the man did not present symptoms until after he completed quarantine, at which point he sought re-testing.

“It does highlight that with that level of community transmission in that northern zone … that is the risk we want to make sure we tackle, very promptly,” Dr Chant said on Thursday.

The suburbs north of Narrabeen Bridge have been under stay-at-home orders since before Christmas. The restriction is due to be lifted on Saturday.

Across the border, Greater Brisbane will enter a hard lockdown from 6pm on Friday after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel was diagnosed with the highly contagious UK strain of COVID-19.

Residents in the council areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands will be required to stay at home until 6pm Monday except for essential work, exercise, essential shopping and to access healthcare or to look after the vulnerable.

The Service NSW app, which hosts a mandatory check-in system for hospitality venues, stopped working for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

It has been compulsory to use the app in some businesses since the start of 2021.

Meanwhile, the second day of the Australia-India Test will be played at the SCG on Friday, with all attendees forced to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

