A NSW teacher has been charged with indecently assaulting four 12-year-old girls. Photo: Getty
A teacher is facing more charges for allegedly sexually touching and indecent assaulting of four students in Sydney’s southwest.

A year ago NSW Police detectives began investigating reports a 13-year-old girl had been sexually touched by a man known to her.

In January, a 63-year-old man was arrested at a home in the Southern Highlands and charged.

Since then, police received information relating to the alleged indecent assault of four 12-year-old girls, who were also known to the man.

Officers re-arrested a man – now aged 64 – at Moss Vale Police Station on Friday.

He was charged with intentionally sexually touching a child, three counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16 and three counts of common assault.

He appeared at Moss Vale Local Court and was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday.

