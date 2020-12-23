Man shot dead by police in Sydney’s west

A 20-year-old man has been shot dead by police during a confrontation in Sydney’s west.
Police approached the man on Acacia Avenue, St Marys shortly before 10.30am on Wednesday while they were patrolling the area.
Police say the man ran into a nearby backyard and threatened the officers. He then “accessed” an officer’s gun and a second officer shot him in the abdomen.
Tweet from @hansinclair9
The man died at the scene, despite efforts by paramedics and police to revive him.
A male senior constable was bitten by a dog during the incident and has been taken to hospital.
The homicide squad will conduct a critical incident investigation into the incident. Information will also be provided to the coroner.
Police said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.