Sydney nursing home closes as mystery outbreak grows

NSW Health authorities have confirmed a fifth COVID infection in a cluster that is emerging across Sydney’s northern suburbs.

The partner of a staff member at a Pittwater retirement village became the fifth case in the growing outbreak on Thursday afternoon.

His partner, a woman in her 50s, was one of two cases diagnosed on Thursday morning, along with a musician in his 60s from Frenchs Forest.

The Pittwater Palms employee, aged in her 50s, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is self-isolating at home.

Residents and staff who have come into contact with the staff member have been asked to get tested immediately and self-isolate.

A spokesperson for Aveo, which runs Pittwater Palms, said no other staff or residents had yet displayed symptoms or tested positive.

The home is among several in the area that have been locked down after confirmation of the latest diagnoses.

The musician whose diagnosis was confirmed on Thursday morning plays in a band that has travelled to RSLs and other clubs across Sydney in recent weeks.

“The band is called Nothing Too Serious. Certainly from our point of view, I wouldn’t say it’s exactly how we feel, because it obviously is serious,” Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

State health authorities are using genomic testing to urgently trace the source of the latest infections, as well as two revealed in the Northern Beaches area on Wednesday night.

They are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, who are close contacts of each other.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said authorities believed the virus spread may have originated at the Avalon RSL, and wanted anyone who attended the club to be tested for coronavirus.

“Our working hypothesis is that someone at that RSL club was potentially the source of infection for a number of subsequent cases,” she said.

On Thursday afternoon, NSW Health issued an alert for anyone who attended the Avalon RSL on throughout the day on December 11 to get tested and isolate immediately.

There are similar alerts for the Penrith RSL club (December 13, 1-6pm) and the Kirribilli club (December 14, midday-3pm).

See the latest information on NSW venue alerts here

NSW Health said the two people confirmed with the diagnosis on Wednesday were at the Avalon RSL on December 11, at the same time as the band member (they are not connected to him).

Thursday’s first two cases were at the Avalon Bowling Club at the same time as the woman in her 60s who was diagnosed on Wednesday.

NSW’s 12 consecutive days without locally acquired cases of COVID in NSW ended on Wednesday after a Sydney airport driver was confirmed to have the virus. Then came the first two in the Northern Beaches, followed by two more on Thursday morning and the fifth in the afternoon.

There has been a rush to get tested in the area following the revelations. People started queuing up at Mona Vale Hospital early on Thursday, and reportedly waited hours.

Mr Hazzard said pop-up clinics would be set up across the Northern Beaches to help meet demand.

“I was getting reports as early as about 9am there were hundreds of people lining up at the Northern Beaches hospital,” he said.

“That is a positive. I want to thank the local community.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also said some local nursing homes would be locked down until the outbreak is contained.

“We want to get on top of this and don’t want this concerning us in the last few days before Christmas,” she said.

“There are a number of aged care facilities which are very vulnerable in the northern beaches, so [NSW Health] will also be issuing a directive to say [to] certain aged care facilities on the northern beaches, we’re recommending no visitors until we identify the source of the infection and feel more confident that we have it under control.”

The latest outbreak has also prompted concerns about whether the recently-opened Queensland and WA borders will snap shut to people from NSW over Christmas.

WA Premier Mark McGowan didn’t rule out re-imposing restrictions.

“If the advice comes back that we need to put up a hard border, then we will,” he said,

Mr McGowan said he realised it would be “very upsetting” but would not hesitate to put up a hard border with NSW “if the medical advice says that is what is required”.

Acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles said the government was not considering fresh border restrictions at this stage, saying the next 48 hours would be important.

Mr Hazzard implored the two states to avoid “pre-emptive” action.

“My blood pressure hasn’t gone up, my pulse hasn’t gone up, we’re just doing what we do in NSW – handling the cases,” he said.

The cases were identified just hours after a 45-year-old driver transporting international air crew members to and from Sydney Airport was confirmed COVID-positive.

-with AAP