Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne to face a retrial over sexual assault allegation

Jarryd Hayne had denied the charges against him. Photo: AAP
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne will face a retrial next year, after the Crown decided it will pursue a prosecution against him in relation to an alleged rape.

Last week, a jury in the Newcastle District Court said it was deadlocked and in dispute over the guilt or innocence of Mr Hayne on two charges of aggravated sexual assault.

The alleged offences against a Newcastle woman were said to have occurred on NRL grand final night in 2018

Mr Hayne, 32, who played for the Parramatta Eels, had pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The jury failed to arrive at a unanimous verdict and was given a second chance by Judge Peter Whitford to reach a majority verdict, but could not do that either.

It was then discharged.

Today, the court was told there would be a new trial, likely to be shifted to Sydney and heard in early March.

-more to come

Jarryd Hayne
