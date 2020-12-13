News State NSW News Star casino boots staffers over alleged drug and punting violations
Updated:

Star casino boots staffers over alleged drug and punting violations

Star casino has two job openings after the sackings. Photo: AAP Photo: AAP
Two employees at Sydney’s Star Casino have been sacked, including one for placing bets on a smartphone gambling app while on shift.

The female gaming attendant – who had worked at the casino for 11 years – was sacked after Star accused her of placing 28 bets on the app while on shift.

She admitted to frequently placing bets in early 2020 during work hours.

The other employee, a male games dealer, was caught disposing of illicit drugs which were in his pocket while in a public area of the casino.

The man was off duty and standing on a casino balcony when he was seen throwing a bag of white powder over the railing. He has already faced court in April on drug possession charges.

Question of integrity

NSW’s Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority on Sunday said in a statement the pair would also be banned from NSW casinos for five years.

“A casino special employee is a licensee engaged to supervise and facilitate gaming activities,” ILGA chair Philip Crawford said.

“These people help safeguard the integrity of casino operations from criminal influence, serious misconduct or exploitation, and a special degree of trust is placed in them.”

It comes after Star was fined $90,000 in August after three minors, including a 12-year-old girl, were found gambling and drinking at the casino.

-AAP

 

