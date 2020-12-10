A NSW teenager charged with terrorism offences used an encrypted online messaging service to encourage others to kill “non-whites, Jews and Muslims”, court documents allege.

Tyler Jakovac, 18, was arrested in his East Albury home yesterday morning just hours after he allegedly made online comments suggesting he was willing to be involved in a “mass casualty event”.

This morning he was formally charged with two offences: urging violence against members or groups and advocating terrorism — they hold a maximum combined term of 12 years’ imprisonment.

Mr Jakovac was the subject of a joint investigation between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and NSW Police, which began in August.

Police allege he shared bomb-making instructions and expressed support for extremist ideology on an encrypted messaging service.

It’s alleged he used the service to encourage violence against “non-whites, Jews and Muslims”.

This morning, Mr Jakovac’s matter was mentioned briefly at Albury Local Court, where he did not appear or apply for bail.

His next court appearance will be in Sydney on February 26.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton praised the work of the AFP and NSW Police in catching the man.

“It’s very concerning and the police have moved as they do in some cases where they believe that pre-emptive strike is the safest way to deal with a threat,” he told Sky News.

Authorities said there was no specific attack planned but police observed “an escalation in the tone which went to a support of a mass casualty event and potentially his involvement in that event”.

“There was a post in the very early hours of [yesterday] morning which actually expressed support for a previous mass casualty shooting that had occurred internationally,” the AFP said.

Mr Dutton wouldn’t comment on whether the raid of the teenager’s home was in any part influenced by the release of the New Zealand Royal Commission into the Christchurch attacks.

However, he said the nation’s security agencies were concerned about the rise of right-wing ideology being spread over social media and the internet.

“Their greatest fear is that there is a lone wolf attack, so called, where somebody is radicalised online or somebody has read propaganda,” he said.

“During COVID … people are spending more time online, and it’s very easy for ISIL, or for some neo-Nazi lunatic out of the United States to be communicating with a 15-year-old Australian sitting behind his computer here at home.

“We’re up against it.”

Yesterday the federal government agreed to ask Parliament’s intelligence and security committee to investigate the threat posed by right-wing extremism in Australia, after lobbying by the Opposition.

