A man who alleged to have deliberately mowed down a cyclist with his car, dragging her for metres, has been charged by police.

A 23-year-old woman was riding in Jesmond, Newcastle, on Saturday around 7pm when the man is accused of running her down.

The woman was dragged by the vehicle before it stopped.

Passers-by helped her until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to John Hunter Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, then allegedly tried to enter an ambulance, before assaulting a female paramedic.

She sustained bruising, swelling and abrasions after being pushed to the ground.

As police were attempting to breath test the driver, it is alleged he also assaulted them, trying to tried to bite the hands of a male senior constable before kicking him.

The man was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, then arrested and charged with a string of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

